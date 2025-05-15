It's almost time for Barcelona to celebrate regaining the La Liga crown. As long as they can avoid defeat away to local rivals Espanyol, Hansi Flick's men will secure the La Liga title on Thursday to go along with the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey titles that they've already secured this season. While Espanyol have done enough to stave off relegation in their return to La Liga, they may struggle to fend off Barcelona's attack that has kept the entire league on their toes this season.

Robert Lewandowski is also chasing Kylian Mbappe for the La Liga Golden Boot, which will give Barcelona even more reasons to put as many goals in the back of the net as possible in the clash. Already having been denied a chance to win the league without playing with a stoppage-time winner from Real Madrid on Wednesday, Barcelona will make sure to get the job done now that things are in their hands.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Barcelona vs. Espanyol, odds

Date : Thursday, May 15 | Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: Thursday, May 15 | : 3:30 p.m. ET Location : RCDE Stadium -- Cornella de Llobregat, Spain

: RCDE Stadium -- Cornella de Llobregat, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Espanyol +700; Draw. +425; Barcelona -280

Barcelona scenarios

To win La Liga on Thursday, Barcelona need to either win or draw vs. Espanyol.

Last meeting

Dani Olmo ran the show last time these two teams met in Barcelona with a brace in the first half of play. Like they often do, Barcelona started the scoring early with a goal only 12 minutes in that they built into a 3-1 lead by halftime. Espanyol would get a goal back, but it wouldn't be enough as they eventually fell 3-1, which is at least a respectable score to fall to Barcelona by.

Best bets

Barcelona to lead at half (-140): With the title on the line, there are plenty of incentives for Barcelona to start the game quickly, not that they know another way of operating. Expect Barcelona to come out of the gates quickly to get the celebrations started at halftime before eventually securing the La Liga title.

Predicted lineups

Espanyol: Joan Garcia, Omar El Hilali, Marash Kumbulla, Leandro Cabrera, Carlos Romero, Edu Exposito, Urko Gonzalez, Jofre Carreras, Alex Kral, Javier Puado, Roberto Fernandez,

Barcelona: Wokciech Szczesny, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Raphinha, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres

Player to watch

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona: It feels unfair to single out only one player to watch for a Barcelona attack that is a must-watch affair, but the things that Yamal does haven't been seen before. Still only 17, Yamal has appeared in over 100 games for Barcelona, becoming a critical winger for his club and the Spanish national team. When looking for players to compare him to, the only names that come to mind are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, both of whom he's outpacing at this age.

It's impossible to take your eyes off Yamal, and his vision is something impressive, where no matter where he is, he can make things happen.

Prediction

Scoring early and often, Barcelona will hang a crooked number in this match. Behind Raphinha chasing the Ballon d'Or and Lewandowski going after the Golden Boot, even when the result is secured, Barcelona will keep their feet on the gas because there's plenty more to play for when it comes to individual accolades. Pick: Espanyol 1, Barcelona 5

