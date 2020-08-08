Barcelona's Champions League campaign continued Saturday, and superstar Lionel Messi didn't take long to make a big impact. Facing Napoli in the round of 16 second leg at the Camp Nou, Barca took a two-goal lead just 23 minutes in. Clement Lenglet scored the opener on a header 10 minutes in, but it was Lionel Messi's magic that dropped fans' jaws once more.

Messi's spectacular goal saw him show balance, precision, speed and ultimately, his shooting ability.

Take a look at this:

It's a fantastic goal we've grown to expect from the Barca superstar. That's one where you are in disbelief at how great it is and continue to wonder how in the world it is possible. Another fantastic moment from Messi on the European stage.

Messi appeared to have a second goal just minutes later, but it was overturned by VAR. Still, Messi had a hand in another Barcelona first-half goal. He picked up a hard knock on a tackle from Kalidou Koulibaly, winning a penalty kick that Luis Suarez finished for a three-goal advantage.

You can watch Barcelona vs. Napoli and every Champions League match on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access, where you can get one month free.