Barcelona have announced that Philippe Coutinho will undergo knee surgery after suffering an injury late on in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at home to Eibar in La Liga.

The Brazil international was a 66th minute substitute but was unable to finish the match after Barca had used all five of their changes.

In an official statement, the ailing La Liga giants detailed Coutinho's injury and laid out the surgical procedure that will go ahead later this week.

"The tests carried out on the first team player Philippe Coutinho have shown that the midfielder has an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee," it read. "Treatment will necessitate arthroscopic surgery which will take place in the coming days."

Coutinho, 28, has scored three goals and provided two assists from 14 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

The former Liverpool and Inter Milan man has struck twice in La Liga and once in the UEFA Champions League as Barca sit sixth in the Spanish top-flight at present and finished second in their European group to Juventus.

Coutinho was on loan at Bayern Munich last season and scored two late goals in the 8-2 Champions League humiliation of his parent club after also providing an assist in a productive 15-minute cameo off the bench in Lisbon.

Ten of Coutinho's 14 appearances this campaign have been starts and he is now expected to miss multiple months of the season with Barca due to face Paris Saint-Germain in the important Champions League round of 16 in early 2021 and La Liga success already unlikely.