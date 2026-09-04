It's officially a new season of Barclays Women's Super League. The 2026-27 campaign kicks off Friday with 14 clubs competing to be the league's best. Fans can watch all the action across CBS Sports, as Paramount+ will live stream all 183 matches, the most matches ever made available in the competition's newly expanded format.

CBS Sports Network will additionally air one match per week, with select fixtures also broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

To celebrate the first WSL season on Paramount+, we are naming a player for each team to watch this season. This year, the league is expanding to 14 teams for the first time, and three clubs were recently promoted from WSL 2, with Crystal Palace, Birmingham City, and Charlton Athletic joining the mix. It'll be hard to narrow everything down to just 14 players because there's so much talent across the rosters, but that's part of the excitement heading into the new year.

Now on to the players we will keep an eye on this upcoming season. We'll take them in alphabetical order, but if you want to view WSL power rankings, check them out here.

Arsenal - Olivia Smith

When it comes to the top clubs in WSL, there will be far too many players to choose from, but for Arsenal, I'm excited to see what Olivia Smith can do in year two with the club. The Canadian international captured headlines last season as one of the biggest transfers in women's soccer and had an immediate impact for the club across 20 games, with 15 starts, five goals, and three assists, before a head injury limited her time in February.

Other notables: Alessia Russo, Mariona Caldentey and Emily Fox

Aston Villa - Kamilla Melgard

While former Lioness Rachel Daly is the veteran of the squad, there's plenty of excitement around newly signed Kamilla Melgard. The 20-year-old Norwegian player is among multiple Scandinavian signings brought in over the offseason to boost the attack after Kirsty Hanson's departure. If she can adapt to the league quickly, it could help shape the season for the club.

Other notables: Rachel Daly, Amalie Vangsgaard, Noelle Maritz

Birmingham City - Lee Geum-Min

Fresh off being promoted from the WSL 2, Birmingham City has a tough road ahead of them in a top-flight league. But with South Korea international Lee Geum-Min, maybe the journey won't feel so rough. A veteran of the league with stints in Manchester City and Brigton Hove & Albion, the forward's technical quality, work rate, and off-ball movement could produce offense for herself and her teammates.

Other notables: Lisa Naalsund and Mille Turner

Brighton & Hove Albion - Emilie Joramo

Fran Kirby is one of the most recognizable faces of the league and has been with the team since 2024, but there will be plenty of eyes on new signing Emilie Joramo. The Norwegian midfielder joined the club from Hammarby on a free transfer. If she and centerback Gabby George can develop some quick defensive cohesion across lines, Brighton will remain a tricky side to face.

Other notables: Madison Haley, Fran Kirby, Gabby George

Charlton Athletic - Emily van Egmond

After a dramatic promotion by penalties against Leicester City, Charlton Athletic is in year one in the WSL. The truth is, several players will be introduced to the league, but that's not the case for Emily van Egmond. The Australian international has experience with clubs across the globe, including the WSL, Frauen-Bundesliga, and NWSL. The roster will rely on her during a long season.

Other notables: Sophie Whitehouse and Jodie Hutton

Chelsea - Alyssa Thompson

After arriving at Chelsea a year ago, winger Alyssa Thompson became the showcase for a club that dealt with injuries and player departures. A member of the U.S. women's national team, Thompson's second year in the WSL could have big implications for her chances of making a World Cup roster; so watch out for a big year from the player.

Other notables: Lauren James, Lucy Bronze, Katie McCabe

Crystal Palace - Bethany England

The third club promoted to the WSL, and back for the second time in their history, Crystal Palace gets another shot at making a mark in the league. The club is trying to show they're here to compete by making a significant signing with Bethany England. The former Tottenham striker should be the focal point of their attack moving forward.

Other notables: Molly-Mae Sharpe and club captain Aimee Everett

Everton - Holly McNamara

Not sure there's a "middle tier" team with more expectations than Everton, but they might feel that, given their newest signing. Holly McNamara is fresh off two consecutive Golden Boot honors with Melbourne City in Australia's W-League, and they'll be hopeful that her skills follow in WSL play.

Other notables: Megan Finnigan and Courtney Brosnan

Liverpool - Sara Agrez

Heading into the new season, Liverpool needed defensive reinforcements after losing both Gemma Evans and Gemma Bonner. Thankfully, they've signed Slovenian defender Sara Agrez from FC Koln in Frauen Bundesliga. She's only 25 years old and already has 50 appearances with Slovenia's national team; manager Gareth Taylor can try and rebuild the backline.

Other notables: Fuka Nagano and Lily Woodham

London City Lionesses - Alexia Putellas

It is both difficult and not very hard at all to pinpoint one player for London City Lionesses after the off-season they had. But Alexia Putellas feels like a no-brainer here. A two-time Ballon d'Or winner and the single largest transfer of the summer, a lot will depend on how she adapts to the league, but it'll be fun watching it happen.

Other notables: Nicole Anyomi, Kadidiatou Diani, and Mary Earps

Manchester City - Bunny Shaw

There might not be another player more lethal in front of goal right now than Khadija "Bunny" Shaw. She's the league's reigning top scorer, and could very well be again this season. A classic, dominating central striker, her clinical finishing has become a staple for Manchester City.

Other notables: Sam Coffey, Jade Rose, and Yui Hasegawa

Manchester United - Maya Le Tissier

Surging up the unofficial list of the league's best centerbacks and primed to be the face of Manchester United moving forward is Maya Le Tissier. An intelligent defender with strong positioning and an excellent read of the game, Le Tissier provides reliability and leadership on the backline. Also a threat on set pieces with her aerial ability, new manager Eva Olid will rely on the player.

Other notables: Layla Drury and Rebeca Bernal

Tottenham Hotspur - Kirsty Hanson

Scottish international Kirsty Hanson left Aston Villa following a productive season as the league's third-highest scorer. She scored 12 goals over 22 games, and now she'll be reunited with Marin Ho after their time at Manchester United. She gives the club a dangerous attacking option as they look to build on last year's fifth-place standing.

Other notables: Shekiera Martinez and Victoria Pelova

West Ham United - Kelly Gago

There's a huge hole for West Ham after losing Shekiera Martinez to Tottenham, so the club went out and signed Kelly Gago for a fresh attacking option. The France international could be the perfect threat on counter-attacks for the club with her ability to hold off defenders.

Other notables: Manuela Pavi and Riko Ueki