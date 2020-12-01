Istanbul Basaksehir are still on the hunt for their first Champions League win this season when they host Red Bull Leipzig on Matchday 5 on Wednesday. Basaksehir are in last place in Group B after suffering their fourth loss against Manchester United 4-1 last week, while RB Leipzig are in third tied on points with PSG following a 1-0 loss against the French side. A win here would better position the German side in the tough group.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 2

: Wednesday, Dec. 2 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium -- Başakşehir, İstanbul

: Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium -- Başakşehir, İstanbul Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Basaksehir +600; Draw +360; RB Leipzig -225 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Istanbul Basaksehir: Istanbul has struggled in their domestic league lately on top of dropping their most recent Champions League match. Any momentum they may have sustained on Matchday 3 in their win against Man. United was zapped the following week on Matchday 4 when they lost 4-1. They'll need more from Edin Višća if they're to challenge Leipzig.

RB Leipzig: The team is coming off a disappointing loss against PSG where they out shot the French side 15 to 8, held majority of the possession, only to lose on a converted penalty kick. A talented Bundesliga side in a tough group that is still searching for a big win. The team will need more in front of goal and execute their finishing if they're to earn the win.

Prediction

RB Leipzig have been unpredictable but could make a statement with a big win against Basakehir. Pick: RB Leipzig 3, Basaksehir 1