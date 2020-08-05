Watch Now: Previewing Tomorrow Nights Europa League Action ( 7:00 )

Basel and Eintracht Frankfurt continue their second leg in round of 16 play in Europa League on Thursday. Basel defeated Eintracht 3-0 in the first leg back in March, and the advantage could see them through into the quarterfinal.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Thursday, Aug. 6

: Thursday, Aug. 6 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : St. Jakob-Park -- Basel, Switzerland

: St. Jakob-Park -- Basel, Switzerland

Odds: FC Basel +175; Draw +280; Eintracht Frankfurt +130 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

FC Basel: Might be feeling less pressure thanks to such a big lead heading into second leg. Still, they will want to set the tempo early. The Swiss side are unbeaten in their last seven matches since their return to play, but with only three wins. They will want to establish offensive chemistry early, if only to ensure they keep the foot on the pedal en route to a potential trip to Germany for the quarterfinal. Look for 24-year-old German forward Kemal Ademi to help snap a two-match scoreless drought in all competitions.

Eintracht Frankfurt: The German side has a tall task ahead after dropping the first leg 3-0. They will likely look to Evan N'Dicka, Filip Kostic and Portuguese striker Andre Silva to make an impact. Silva has impressed for the German side on his loan spell from AC Milan, but he and the team will need a massive performance to overcome the three-goal deficit.

Prediction

Basel continues their Europa League journey after getting additional goals . Pick: FC Basel 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.