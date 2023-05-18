Basel have progressed in 14 of their last 15 European ties in which they won the first leg on the road, and they will have a chance to make it 15 of 16 on Thursday. They erased a 1-0 deficit by scoring a pair of second-half goals to spring a 2-1 upset at Fiorentina in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff semifinals. Fiorentina bounced back with a 2-0 win over Udinese in Serie A play this past weekend, but they will need to score at least two goals on Thursday to give themselves a chance to advance. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from St. Jakob-Park in Basel is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Fiorentina vs. Basel odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Fiorentina as the -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Basel the +320 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.



How to watch Basel vs. Fiorentina

Basel vs. Fiorentina date: Thursday, May 18

Basel vs. Fiorentina time: 3 p.m. ET

Basel vs. Fiorentina live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Europa Conference League picks for Fiorentina vs. Basel

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the UEFA Europa Conference League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Basel vs. Fiorentina, Sutton is taking Over 2.5 goals for a -145 payout. Fiorentina scored a pair of goals in a win over Udinese this past weekend, and they will need to score at least twice to advance on Thursday. They have scored at least twice in each of their five European road matches against Swiss opposition, winning three times and drawing twice in those matches.

Fiorentina have also lost just once in 11 European matches outside of Italy, giving them hope heading into this match. Basel have conceded at least two goals in three of their last four home matches, allowing six goals in a road loss to St. Gallen on Sunday. Fiorentina and Basel have gone Over 2.5 goals in each of their last three head-to-head meetings. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream UEFA Europa Conference League

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Europa Conference League.