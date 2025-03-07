The National Women's Soccer League has launched an investigation into Bay FC and head coach Albertin Montoya following complaints alleging a toxic environment within the team. This development comes after The San Francisco Chronicle first reported former player complaints of the poor culture on Friday.

NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman confirmed the investigation during a media address ahead of the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup.

"A review is underway by an independent third party, and we're very confident that the system we have in place will ensure that we surface the issues that need to be addressed and that we'll continue to work with all of our clubs, our technical staff and our players to make sure that we're achieving our goal of creating a safe, healthy working environment," Berman said.

According to reports, the complaints center on allegations of poor communication, favoritism, and a lack of accountability within Bay FC's coaching staff, with players reportedly feeling unsupported and undervalued. The relationship between Montoya and former general manager Lucy Rushton -- who departed the club midseason -- and significant turnover of players following their inaugural season have all had an impact on the club heading into the preseason.

Albertin Montoya, a well-known figure in U.S. soccer with experience coaching at both the youth and professional levels, has not publicly commented on the allegations. For Bay FC, a former expansion side, the probe comes as the team seeks to establish itself in the league in year two of its founding. The outcome of the investigation could have far-reaching implications, not only for Montoya and the club but also for the team's reputation and its ability to attract and retain talent in a highly competitive league.

This latest chapter is another headline regarding investigations for the league. Recent developments come just a month after the NWSL reached a $5 million settlement with three attorneys general from New York, Illinois and Washington, D.C.