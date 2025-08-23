The NWSL celebrated a new attendance record on Saturday with a sellout crowd of 40,091 at MLB's Oracle Park as Bay FC hosted the Washington Spirit. It is the second attendance record that Bay FC is a part of after being part of last year's then-record attendance (35,038) at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Bay were spoilers of the marquee matchup last year during their inaugural season and are now the sole owners of the highest attended match in NWSL history. The visitors won 3-2, with goals by Kate Wiesner and Croix Bethune.

"Breaking the NWSL attendance record is a historic moment that extends far beyond a single match. It represents the foundation we are building at Bay FC and the legacy we hope to leave for future generations of players and fans. By pushing boundaries today, we are shaping what women's football will look like tomorrow. Special thanks to each and every Bay Area fan. You made this historic moment possible," a Bay FC club statement read.

The new crowd record is the highest of any match in NWSL dating back to the league's inaugural season in 2013 and is a new benchmark for any U.S. women's professional sports league.

The loss for Bay FC means a longer march toward a playoff push. The group now sit four points off the playoff line after week 17. A win for the Spirit puts them in second-place with 31 points, as third-place San Diego Wave FC have 29 points, and a game against Racing Louisville on Sunday.

What are the most attended NWSL games in history?

5. 32,066 at Snapdragon Stadium for San Diego Wave vs. KC Current in 2024

4. 32,262 at Snapdragon Stadium for San Diego Wave vs. Seattle Reign in 2023

3. 34,148 at Lumen Field for Seattle Reign vs. Washington Spirit in 2023

2. 35,038 at Wrigley Field for Chicago Stars vs. Bay FC in 2024

1. 40,091 at Oracle Park for Bay FC vs. Washington Spirit on Saturday