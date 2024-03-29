Spanish manager Xabi Alonso will stay in charge at Bayer Leverkusen for at least another season. The coach announced the decision during his press conference on Friday ahead of Bayer's match against Hoffenheim. Despite the interest coming from many European clubs, especially from Bayern Munich and Liverpool, Xabi will stay in charge at Leverkusen at least until the summer 2025.

"I made my decision to continue to be the coach of Bayer Leverkusen. I feel this is the right place for me to be and to develop as a coach. I think it wouldn't be correct for me to talk about other clubs when they're in this situation. For sure they are clubs that I have a strong link with - I played there, so I respect them, but it wouldn't be correct to talk about them. It's more about my conviction that I'm at the right place in Leverkusen. At this stage of my young career as a coach, it's early to talk about these things".

As per Fabrizio Romano, a release clause will be valid starting from 2025 and will give clubs a chance to appoint him starting from next year. On top of that, Xabi is already involved in planning new signings with his club for the summer 2024 and also keeping stars at the club such as German midfielder Florian Wirtz. With Xabi staying at the club, many of the players that are shining under his management might decide to stay for at least another season where they will play Champions League soccer.

After dominating the 2023-24 season in Germany where they are still unbeaten, Bayer are now on the verge of winning their first ever Bundesliga title with ten-point advantage on Bayern Munich, with eight games left before the end of the season. Bayer are also still in the race to win the German DFB Pokal (they face Fortuna Dusseldorf in the semifinal on April 3) and will also face West Ham in the Europa League's quarter finals next month.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.