Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz agreed a deal over a potential transfer to Bayern Munich in the summer 2025, according to German news outlet BILD. The German talent has decided to join Bayern Munich if the two clubs reach an agreement in the coming weeks, as Bayer Leverkusen are forced to make a decision over his future with the current contract expiring in the summer 2027. The German side will going through a big revolution this summer as their manager Xabi Alonso has announced on Friday ahead of the last home game of the Bundesliga season against Borussia Dortmund he will leave the club at the end of the season, and he's set to join Real Madrid where he will likely replace Carlo Ancelotti. While Xabi Alonso's decision is now official, it's still not clear what will happen in the summer with some players, and whether his exit might prompt them to decide this is the right time to make a change in their careers.

Even if the player's decision seems quiet strong, according to German journalist and Bayern Munich insider Christian Falk, the real issue will be the one between the two clubs, since Bayer Leverkusen are yet to decide what to do in the summer with their key players. Over the past years, the German side have pushed back against all offers that have arrived at the club to sign Wirtz, especially when they grew to a fever pitch in the summer 2022 and again two years later, as the same player always insisted he didn't want to leave his beloved club. However, after the end of the Xabi Alonso's spell at the club, things might drastically change for both Wirtz and Bayer Leverkusen. Now the ball is in the team's court, and they will have to make a decision on their best player's future. According to the report, Bayern Munich are also willing to offer around €100 million to sign Wirtz, but will that be enough for Leverkusen?

In case Bayer Leverkusen will force their hand and will keep Wirtz for another season, Bayern Munich might wait for another year, with the risk of signing the player after the FIFA 2026 World Cup, where Wirtz will be one of the faces of the national team managed by former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, which might also raise his price tag. Wirtz's decision, if confirmed, will also affect the summer plans of other European clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea, that were considered in the race to sign the German gem. And while they're not completely out of it, as Leverkusen manager said on Friday, "Florian Wirtz didn't tell me that he only wants to go to Bayern," it certainly makes Wirtz staying in Germany more likely.

Bayern Munich are now the frontrunners to sign Wirtz in the summer 2024, but it's now Bayer Leverkusen that have to make the final call. A new summer transfer saga is about to start.