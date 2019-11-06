Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atlético Madrid: How to watch Champions League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Bayer Leverkusen (home) vs. Atlético Madrid (away)

What to Know

Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Wednesday Nov. 6 at BayArena as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Atletico Madrid collected three points with a 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in their previous leg. With half the group stage already in the books, Atletico Madrid (seven points) is in second place in Group D behind Juventus (seven points), while Bayer Leverkusen (zero points) is last in the group.

A win for Atletico Madrid would guarantee them at least second place (depending on tie-breaking rules with Juventus should they also win). Bayer Leverkusen needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they will still be rounding out the group.

How To Watch