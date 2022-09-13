The Champions League is back in action Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Atletico Madrid @ Bayer Leverkusen

What to Know

Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen will face off at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 13 at BayArena on Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage. Atletico Madrid won 2-1 against Porto this past Wednesday. Less fortunate on Matchday 1, Bayer Leverkusen is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Club Brugge. Right now, Atletico Madrid (three points) leads Group B, while Bayer Leverkusen (zero points) is last in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

A win for Atletico Madrid would guarantee them at least second place (depending on tie-breaking rules with Club Brugge should they also win). Bayer Leverkusen wants a win to keep them out of last.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

