First hosts second in the German Bundesliga this weekend with leaders Bayer Leverkusen at home to defending champions Bayern Munich on Saturday. Despite Bayern's enviable depth and Robert Lewandowski's lethal current form, the European champions have started to stumble recently with three Bundesliga draws from their last five.

Meanwhile, Peter Bosz's men have been in impressive form to sit higher than Hansi Flick's side and to have also topped Europa League Group C in style with 21 goals scored. This one promises to rival Bayern's recent 3-3 draw with RB Leipzig in terms of entertainment.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 19 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: BayArena -- Leverkusen, Germany

TV and Stream: ESPN+

Odds: Leverkusen +290; Draw +290; Bayern -118 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Leverkusen: Insatiable in front of goal so far this season, Leverkusen have scored at least three times in 12 different matches across all competitions and they set a new record for German clubs in the Europa League by scoring 21 times on their way to top spot in Group C.

Moussa Diaby and Edmond Tapsoba's recent good form has been rewarded with contract extensions until 2025 and 2026 respectively and the Frenchman has scored five time and provided six assists across all competitions this campaign.

Die Werkself are looking upwardly mobile and with Leon Bailey, Florian Wirtz, Patrik Schick and Lucas Alario also capable of chipping in with goals, this could be their moment to shake their historic reputation as the nearly men of German football.

Bayern: It has been a patchy couple of weeks for Bayern who have drawn three of their last five Bundesliga matches and also drew with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Although far from disastrous, it is uncharacteristic of the German juggernaut's form over the past 12 months and suggests that even the best strength in depth is being put to the test by the demands of the current climate created by COVID-19.

That Bayern's Bundesliga form has suffered in particular will encourage Leverkusen ahead of this matchup because there really is no better time to play Flick's men.

Prediction

Leverkusen to edge an exciting game with Bailey and Schick giving Lewandowski a run for his money on the goals front. Pick: Leverkusen 2-1 Bayern