Fierce rivals face off in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as Bayer Leverkusen try to come back against Harry Kane and Bayern Munich on Tuesday on Paramount+. These familiar foes sit first and second in the Bundesliga table, with defending champions Leverkusen going undefeated in the series dating back to 2022. However, Bayern was victorious in the first leg of this Champions League battle, securing a comfortable 3-0 win in Munich last week. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from BayArena in Leverkusen is set for 4 p.m. ET. The latest Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich odds list the visitors as the +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line, with Leverkusen as the +200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get with a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the place to stream Champions League matches this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, EFL League One, NFL on CBS, Big Ten on CBS and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich date: Tuesday, March 11

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich time: 4 p.m. ET

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich live stream: Paramount+ (Get your first seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

UEFA Champions League picks for Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

For Leverkusen vs. Bayern, Green is backing the visitors to draw no bet for a -118 payout (risk $118 to win $100). The expert knows that both teams rested key players in their respective domestic matches over the weekend. He also notes that it is unlikely Bayern will keep a clean sheet two games in a row against a potent Leverkusen attack.



However, Leverkusen will be at a disadvantage without Florian Wirtz as the star sustained an ankle injury in a 2-0 loss to Werder on Saturday. They will also be pressing extra hard to overcome the three-goal deficit, but that could leave them vulnerable against players like Michael Olise and Alphonso Davies on the counterattack. That leaves Kane, Jamal Musiala and the rest of the Bayern squad to set the pace of the game with a healthy lead on aggregate.

"Bayern can afford to sit back and soak up pressure, safe in the knowledge that a draw or even a narrow defeat would be enough to send them through to the next round," Green told SportsLine. "They may struggle to keep another clean sheet against a dangerous Leverkusen team, but Bayern Munich's elite forwards should flourish on the counterattack and fire them into the next round." Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League, Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Where to bet on UEFA Champions League games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on Champions League games today, along with the various UEFA Champions League sportsbook promos they currently offer.