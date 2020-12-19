A top of the table clash between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen ended in a 2-1 win for Bayern on Saturday.

Undefeated in their last five and on a three game win streak, Leverkusen got off on the front foot and immediately set the tempo when they scored the opening goal in the 14th minute with Patrik Schick converting an excellent volley. Leverkusen turned early pressure on Bayern in the opening minutes into a corner kick led to the opening goal. The corner was played short to Nadiem Amiri who lofted a cross into the box and Schick timed it perfectly to slot the ball into the net for the early lead.

Bayern would remain off pace with Leverkusen winning balls in midfield, and Schick would very nearly get another goal in the 28th minute for a 2-0 lead but his attempt was ruled offside. In an attempt to fix things, Bayern manager Hansi Flick made an early substitute at the half hour mark to bring Leroy Sané for Kingsley Coman, who was struggling with a nagging injury, to try and stop the bleeding on a left wing that was getting overrun in the first half.

Sane would have an immediate impact just ten minutes later when he sprang Thomas Muller into space. Muller's cross into the box caused some miscommunication between keeper and defender and fell to a waiting Robert Lewandowski in front of goal for an equalizing header just before halftime in the 43rd minute.

The two sides would continue their competitive battle in the second half, as the teams nearly split possession as Bayern repeatedly attacked down the left side, while Leverkusen committed to battling to control the midfield. While he two sides continued to exchange chances in front of goal, as the half wore on Bayern played themselves more fully into control of the match against a Leverkusen side that appeared eager to play out a draw in the final five minutes.

They tempo shift would haunt Leverkusen as Joshua Kimmich would dispossess Jonathan Tah to find Lewandowski in the box along the left hand side and his strong shot was slightly deflected past Leverkusen keeper Hradecky for the game winner in stoppage time.

It was a heartbreaker for Leverkusen as the loss means they are bumped from first place, and Bayern now passes the rivals with 30 points to take top place in Bundesliga standings. The win gives Bayern Munich a two points cushion in front both Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, with Bundesliga action returning on Jan. 3.