Bayer Leverkusen will host Molde in Germany for the last match of the group phase, with the team coached by Xabi Alonso leading with 15 points after five games, still unbeaten in the season and already qualified to the next round. Bayer have scored 14 goals and only conceded two, while Molde still have a chance to qualify as well, but will also have to look at the game between Qarabag and Hacken, considering that Qarabag and Molde are tied with seven points. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Thursday, Dec. 14 | Time : 12:45 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Dec. 14 | : 12:45 p.m. ET Location : BayArena -- Leverkusen, Germany

: BayArena -- Leverkusen, Germany Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Bayer Leverkusen -300; Draw +400; Molde +700

Team news

Bayer Leverkusen: Alonso is expected to make some rotations in his starting lineup, with center-back Jonathan Tah expected to start on the bench and both Edmond Tapsoba and Odilon Kossounou starting in defense. Club star Victor Boniface is set to continue to lead the attack, having netted 14 goals in his first 21 appearances for the club this season.

Molde: The guests will likely travel to Leverkusen with an unchanged starting XI with Martin Ellingsen, Casper Oyvann and Eirik Haugan set to line up in the middle of the defense in the 5-3-2. Striker Veton Berisha is expected to play alongside Magnus Wolff Eikrem in the attack.

Prediction

Bayer, despite being already qualified, are expected to take the three points and finish the group with six wins in six games. Pick: Bayer 2, Molde 0.