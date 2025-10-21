The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League winners have won both opening matches of the European season, first against Atalanta in their home debut, before winning away against Barcelona, a key win for their league phase run. Luis Enrique's team are currently leading the standings and are only one point behind Olympique Marseille in the Ligue 1, showing their dominance both domestically and in Europe. Here's all you need to know ahead of Tuesday's game:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 21 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Oct. 21 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Bay ArenA -- Leverkusen

: Bay ArenA -- Leverkusen Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Bayer Leverkusen +410; Draw +380; PSG -172

Possible lineups

Bayer Leverkusen XI: Mark Flekken; Loic Bade, Robert Andrich, Edmond Tapsoba; Arthur, Ezequiel Fernandez, Aleix Garcia, Alejandro Grimaldo; Ernest Poku, Jonas Hofmann; Christian Kofane.

PSG XI: Lucas Chevalier; Achraf Hakimi, Ilya Zabarnyi, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vítinha, Desire Doue; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Goncalo Ramos, Bradley Barcola.

Prediction

The team coached by Luis Enrique are expected to win despite playing away in one of the most difficult away matches around Europe against the side now managed by Kasper Hjulmand. Pick: PSG 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1.

UEFA Champions League predictions: All eyes on Barcelona's Marcus Rashford and Arsenal-Atletico Madrid game Pardeep Cattry

How to watch

All of the action on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.

Matchday 3 TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastern