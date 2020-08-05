Watch Now: Previewing Tomorrow Nights Europa League Action ( 7:00 )

UEFA Europa League play rolls on with rising superstar Kai Havertz and Bayer Leverkusen hosting Rangers in their round of 16 second leg on Thursday. Leverkusen leads the tie 3-1 after the first leg back in March where the German side scored twice in the second half. As a result of that match, Leverkusen could lose this second leg 2-1 and still advance.

You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one month of CBS All Access for free ahead of the opening match. If you're a CBS All Access subscriber looking for a match that's live right now, go directly to the UEFA Europa League page. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Thursday, Aug. 6

: Thursday, Aug. 6 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : BayArena -- Leverkusen, Germany

: BayArena -- Leverkusen, Germany TV and Streaming: CBS All Access (enjoy one-month free trial)

CBS All Access Odds: Bayer Leverkusen -163; Draw +300; Rangers +450 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

So who should you back in the Europa League round of 16? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value in every Europa League match, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

Storylines

Bayer Leverkusen: All this side needs is just one goal to wrap tie up. A goal would force Rangers to score four, something the club hasn't done in an away match since February, and that was against Scottish club Hamilton. But the club hasn't played since losing the German Cup final against Bayern on July 4, so don't be shocked if they come out rusty. Still, with Havertz leading the way, Leverkusen shouldn't have much of a problem advancing.

Rangers: The Scottish side shouldn't be overly rusty as the team just played its first match of the Scottish Premiership season, winning 1-0 at Aberdeen on Saturday. But where will the goals come from against a strong Leverkusen defense? Rangers created plenty of chances last weekend, but the strength and speed at the back for Leverkusen will be tricky to break down. They will need to keep the ball on the ground, play with patience and get off to a fast start if they are to have any chance.

Prediction

An early goal sets the tone as Leverkusen moves on. Pick: Bayer Leverkusen 2, Rangers 0