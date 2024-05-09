Bayer Leverkusen will try to punch their ticket to the 2024 UEFA Europa League final when they host AS Roma on Thursday on Paramount+. Leverkusen are undefeated across all competition this season and have already clinched the Bundesliga title. They'll try to advance in UEL play after winning the first leg of the competition, 2-0. Meanwhile, Roma are undefeated in four of their last five Serie A matches and hope a 1-1 draw against Juventus over the weekend will give them a boost heading into a tough match in Germany. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from BayArena in Leverkusen set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Bayer Leverkusen vs. Roma odds list the German side as the -190 favorites (risk $190 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Roma as the +500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +333 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Roma vs. Leverkusen

Leverkusen vs. Roma date: Thursday, May 9

Leverkusen vs. Roma time: 3 p.m. ET

Europa League picks for Roma vs. Leverkusen

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Leverkusen vs. Roma, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a +115 payout. The underdog Italians remain a defensive squad despite going through a coaching change midway through their season. As such, they have conceded two or fewer goals in all but one match across all competition dating dating back to Feb. 10 win they gave up four goals to Inter Milan.



However, Leverkusen held Roma to just two shots on target in the first leg of this matchup and have kept a clean sheet in five of their last nine matches overall.

"They've given up just 23 goals in 32 matches in the Bundesliga, and I think they'll stifle Roma's attack on home soil on Thursday," Sutton told SportsLine.

