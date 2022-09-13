After a third place Bundesliga finish last year, Bayer Leverkusen looked like a team poised to have a strong start to this season, both domestically and in its return to 2022 UEFA Champions League play on Paramount+. Life has gotten off to a rough start, however, and Leverkusen has just one win and one draw through its first seven league games. The German side hopes to turn the page on its sluggish start in its second Group B game against Atletico Madrid. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from BayArena in Germany is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Atletico as the narrow +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) on the 90-minute money line, with Leverkusen the +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid date: Tuesday, September 13

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is an astounding 37-18-1 on his Premier League picks for SportsLine in 2022, for a profit of more than $1,600 for $100 bettors, and is on a 15-5 roll on his last 20 soccer picks overall.

For Atletico Madrid vs. Leverkusen, Eimer is backing Atletico to finish over its team total of 1.5 goals in the match at +115 odds. After slogging through three matches in La Liga and going 1-1-1, Atletico appeared to snap out of it with a stunning 2-1 win against Porto in its first UCL group stage match. Afterwards, Madrid dominated its next league match against Celta Vigo, in a decisive 4-1 result.

What should be of top concern for Leverkusen coming into the match is that of the last seven goals Madrid has scored in its last four matches, Antoine Griezmann is the only player to score twice. As a club, Atletico has the third-highest goals-plus-assists per 90 minutes rate in La Liga, at 3.00. Meanwhile, Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky has the third-worst save rate in Bundesliga at 59 percent and his club has only held a low goal-creating action pace of 1.5 per 90 minutes.

"While Madrid is playing well, we're leaning Madrid on this one due to how poorly Leverkusen is playing more than anything else," Eimer told SportsLine. "After grabbing three points in their group opener, Atletico will look to take three more from a broken German side, to help solidify themselves as the top of the group." Stream the match now here.

