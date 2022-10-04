The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday, only on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Viktoria Plzen @ Bayern Munchen

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Viktoria Plzen will be playing Bayern Munchen at 12:45 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Allianz Arena. Viktoria Plzen lost 2-0 to Inter Milan two weeks ago. On the other hand, Bayern Munchen collected three points with a 2-0 win over Barcelona in their previous leg. Right now, Viktoria Plzen (zero points) is last in Group C, while Bayern Munchen (six points) leads the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

Viktoria Plzen needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they will still be rounding out the group. A win for Bayern Munchen would keep them securely in first.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch