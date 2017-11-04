Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Dortmund: Robben scores stunner, Pulisic shows off

Bayern Munich made a statement in the Bundesliga on Saturday by beating top title rival Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on the road. Arjen Robben scored the opener, and former Dortmund man Robert Lewandowski scored two in the win, which keeps Bayern in first place in the table.

Robben scored the prettiest goal of the match with this fine finish off a pass from James Rodriguez:

Arjen Robben on his left foot...



You know how that story ends. 👌🏼 https://t.co/nbzAlKrJTe — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 4, 2017

And the visitors would go up 3-0 before Dortmund could find the net. It was Marc Bartra who scored in the 88th minute for the hosts, but check out what young American Christian Pulisic did. He had a sick nutmeg on Robben leading up to the goal:

The Bartra finish was pretty, but how about that nutmeg by Pulisic?? 😳 https://t.co/LWEH30eLva — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 4, 2017

Ole. What a nice move, but it won't please Pulisic as it was in a losing effort. Once again Bayern reigns supreme and takes care of Dortmund in the league.