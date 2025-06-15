After a grueling club soccer season, it was tough to know how some of the biggest European teams would approach the Club World Cup but Bayern Munich delivered an answer in their first group stage game, dismantling amateur Auckland City FC 10-0. It's a record win for a team taking part in the Club World Cup as Bayern surpassed Al-Hilal's 6-1 victory over Al Jazira in 2021. No team has ever scored more goals than Bayern's nine in a Club World Cup match either.

With the tournament being expanded to 32 teams for this edition in the United States, this is a record that may not stand for long, but that won't matter for Bayern Munich after kicking off the tournament in style.

By the end of the first half of play, the German giants were already ahead 6-0 with Kingsley Coman and Michael Olise netting braces. They didn't even need involvement from Harry Kane to reach that mark, with the attack going through the amateur side with ease. After only winning the Bundesliga this past season, Vincent Kompany is one of the managers whose side could use a Club World Cup to establish themselves as contenders for the Champions League next season.

Kompany has been able to get time for new recruit Jonathan Tah to work his way into the defense after joining from Bayer Leverkusen. Tah will be a large part of any Bayern Munich success next season, so having a tournament like the Club World Cup for him to get into the team is quite important. Jamal Musiala was also able to net a hat trick in the second half of play in his return from a hamstring injury that kept him out at the end of the season. Coming off the bench to replace Kane, Musiala scored quite a goal from outside the box alongside a penalty and punished Auckland for a giveaway to complete his hat trick.

No matter what the score was, Bayern didn't let up on the pressure as every player was hungry for a goal. With Benfica and Boca Juniors as the other teams in the group, it's important to get off to a statement victory, and the German giants did just that. Auckland City FC still had an unforgettable moment despite the score, but with this being a tournament where they also want to pick up points, it's important to have a short memory and put this behind them because there are still important fixtures to play following this match.