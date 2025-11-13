Arsenal's blips to start the season were not exactly irrelevant as they arrived in Germany to face Bayern Munich on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Women's Champions League, but they had earned an opportunity to officially correct course and kick off their title defense in earnest. The Gunners were on a four game unbeaten run and their only loss in Europe this season so far had come at the hands of OL Lyonnes, which is nothing to be ashamed of. By the time Ballon d'Or runner-up Mariona Caldentey put them up 2-0 in the 23rd minute at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, it felt like Arsenal were ready to live up to their stature as one of Europe's longtime heavyweights.

And yet, the Gunners unraveled completely and left Munich with a 3-2 loss to the hosts, notching their second loss in three Women's Champions League games to start the season.

Things were trending in the right direction for the Gunners for the first hour, racking up 13 shots and limiting Bayern to just 0.11 expected goals during that stretch. Caldentey was the star of the show in midfield and Stina Blackstenius was busy in front of goal with three shots and the assist on Caldentey's strike during her 59 minute shift. Arsenal were well on course for an important victory, one that would reinvigorate not only their Champions League campaign but their season as a whole. The Gunners quickly collapsed, though, resting on their laurels against a Bayern side that were willing to test them – and rebooted their own European hopes in the process.

It was Klara Buhl's turn to dictate things in midfield, her ability to pick out her teammates with a skilled pass so obviously on display by completing 15 of her 16 passes and notching a hattrick of assists in the final half hour. The Gunners' disorganization meant Bayern's first-half strategies finally began to pay off, especially with the help of substitutes like Pernille Harder and Alara Sehitler. Bayern's habit of launching counterattacks meant Buhl connected with Sehitler for their opening goal in the 67th minute, Harder kicking things off with a smart pass to Buhl. Less than 15 minutes later, Buhl returned the favor after beating Emily Fox one-on-one, setting up Harder for a stellar finish.

Their game-winner in the 86th minute was the result of persistence, too – Bayern earned a set piece but kept the ball alive after the initial chance fizzed out, with center back Glodís Perla Viggosdottir finishing things off.

The 32-year-old Harder showed glimpses of her former self during her substitute appearance, offering a reminder of her elite skillset. Harder's peak years may be behind her but she demonstrated the value she brings to a team like Bayern – the German side are not amongst the heavyweights of the women's game but her addition allows Bayern to punch above their weight, especially when coupled with the likes of Germany internationals Buhl and Giulia Gwinn.

On a day where Arsenal were poised for a statement win, Bayern came out with one instead. They were far from impressive in a 7-1 defeat to Barcelona on Matchday 1, making it easy to draw the conclusion that the usual suspects would rise to the top once again in the Women's Champions League. Three matchdays in, though, it is clear that some teams are willing and able to play spoiler. Lyon, Barcelona and Chelsea may have a grip on three automatic berths to the quarterfinals but there will be a battle for the final one – Bayern, Real Madrid, Wolfsburg and Manchester United make up a lengthy list of contenders for a spot that was technically Arsenal's to lose.

The Gunners, meanwhile, have no choice but to go back to the drawing board yet again. They have failed to beat any top-tier opponent this season, their defense clearly missing injured captain Leah Williamson on each of those occasions. Wednesday's defeat, though, may come with a real shock to the system – missing Williamson is explicable but for 60 minutes, they coped just fine without her. The question is not if Arsenal are capable of surviving in her absence, but why they cannot find a way to do so consistently. They are now almost guaranteed of defending their title the hard way, at risk of dropping out of the conversation entirely as a handful of other teams rise up the table.