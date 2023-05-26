Borussia Dortmund know that a win at home to Mainz on Saturday will end their wait for a Bundesliga title as they hold a two-point lead over Bayern Munich coming into this weekend's final round of games. Thomas Tuchel's Bavarians are away at Koln and need to win and hope that Mainz do them a favor at Signal Iduna Park to avoid a trophyless season which was unthinkable just a few weeks ago. Edin Terzic knows that a first German crown since 2012 is just one win away, but BVB have thrown away most of their chances this season and cannot afford to do so again here.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the games and more:

How to watch Bundesliga title race

Date: Saturday, May 27 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, May 27 | 9:30 a.m. ET TV/Live stream: ESPN+



ESPN+ Title odds: Dortmund -900; Bayern +500

Dortmund vs. Mainz

Location: Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany

Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany Odds: Dortmund -667; Draw: +700; Mainz +1400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Dortmund: Thomas Meunier and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens are out while Soumaila Coulibaly is with France on Under-20s World Cup duty. Jude Bellingham missed the Augsburg win, but the star midfielder should line up alongside Julian Brandt and Emre Can here. Mats Hummels should captain the side and the ex-Bayern star could become the first ever Bundesliga player to win at least three titles each with multiple clubs. Gio Reyna will hope to start, but Donyell Malen and Karim Adeyemi are also in contention to partner Sebastien Haller.

Possible Dortmund XI: Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Ryerson; Brandt, Can, Bellingham; Malen, Haller, Adeyemi.

Prediction

Expect Dortmund to make it dramatic and perhaps need a late winner, but they should come through this one and seal the title. Pick: Dortmund 2, Mainz 1.

Koln vs. Bayern

Location: RheinEnergieStadion -- Cologne, Germany

RheinEnergieStadion -- Cologne, Germany Odds: Koln +700; Draw: +450; Bayern -300 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Bayern: Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies and Lucas Hernandez are all out injured while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is a doubt. Joao Cancelo could make his final Bayern appearance alongside Noussair Mazraoui, Benjamin Pavard and Matthijs de Ligt at the back. Choupo-Moting's absence could see the in-form Serge Gnabry start in attack with Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane also in from the off.

Possible Bayern XI: Sommer; Mazraoui, Pavard, De Ligt, Cancelo; Kimmich; Coman, Muller, Musiala, Sane; Gnabry.

Prediction

For maximum drama, expect Bayern to be in front pretty much from the off and for it to look like Dortmund are going to blow it until BVB get a later winner to break Tuchel and his players' hearts in Cologne. Pick: Koln 1, Bayern 3.