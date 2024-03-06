Bayern Munich were able to overturn a first-leg deficit to cruise past Lazio 3-1 on aggregate in the Champions League round of 16 but there are a few reasons why they looked like a more driven team. Thomas Muller backed up his own words following the first leg that Lazio would find it tough, the team was more clinical going forward and manager Thomas Tuchel looks to have delivered a passionate team talk ... the last of which came with a price. Speaking to CBS Sports after the match, Tuchel said he may have broken his toe during his pre-game speech.

"It hurts, it's painful. My last speech before we went out before the match, I kicked a door and it was the wrong technique, so it feels like I broke it," Tuchel told Peter Schmeichel following the match.

With Tuchel departing the club at the end of the season and trailing Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga by a whopping 10 points, it's Champions League or bust for the German side. When they have looked uninspired in important matches previously, it does say something that Tuchel could motivate them past Lazio but it may not be enough to make it to the Champions League final. This is still a flawed team and depending on the draw in the next round, they'll face a side that will be able to shoot more than five times in a win-or-go-home match. If that happens, Bayern's defense hasn't been good enough to keep clean sheets but maybe this match can be a turning point for Tuchel, who could be in a walking boot soon. You can't question whether he cares, though.