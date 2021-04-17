FC Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick, who led the team to Champions League glory just last season, is set to leave the club this summer. The 56-year-old German, speaking on TV following the 3-2 win at Wolfsburg on Saturday, said he wants out of his contract after the season, according to multiple reports in Germany.

"I told the team today that I would like to get out of my contract this summer," Flick said.

The German giants were bounced in the Champions League quarterfinals by PSG just last week but currently have a seven-point lead atop the table in the Bundesliga. Under Flick, Bayern have won nearly 83 percent of their matches, going 68-8-6.

CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano said that Flick also communicated his desires to the board, saying the team's main target will be highly-regarded RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann. There is also the expectation they may pursue Italian manager Massimo Allegri, formerly of Juventus.

Bayern have not confirmed that he will leave the club. In April of 202, he signed a contract with Bayern through the 2023 season.