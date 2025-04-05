Bayern Munich legend and Germany 2014 World Cup winner Thomas Muller will leave the iconic German team at the end of the 2024-25 season, ending a legendary 25-year run between the two sides during which Muller won 33 trophies with Bayern, including 12 Bundesliga titles, six DFB Pokal titles, eight DFL Supercups, two UEFA Champions League trophies, two UEFA Super cups and two FIFA Club World Cups. Bayern released an official statement announcing the news.

"Muller joined the FC Bayern academy at the age of ten in summer 2000, underwent an unparalleled development, made history with the club, won everything there is to win and has become the club's record appearance maker with a total of 743 competitive matches."

Bayern Munich have also announced Muller will end his career at the club at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup, which takes place in the United States from 15 June to 13 July. The German giants are currently set to face Inter in the UEFA Champions League first leg quarterfinals on Tuesday (as always you can catch all the Champions League action across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network), and are leading the Bundesliga standings with a six-point margin on Bayer Leverkusen.

Club president Herbert Hainer said, "Thomas Müller is the definition of a Bavarian fairytale career; he grew in Bavaria and with Bayern. From Ammersee to the Allianz Arena, as far as Asia and America. Nobody has won more Bundesliga titles, and 33 trophies in total so far speak volumes. He ranks among the most outstanding personalities in FC Bayern history."

Thomas Muller said, "It's clear that today is not like any other day for me. My 25 years as an FC Bayern Munich player will come to an end in the summer. It's been an incredible journey, shaped by unique experiences, great encounters and unforgettable triumphs. I feel immense gratitude and joy that I got to make this career with my beloved club. The special connection to the club and our fantastic fans will always remain. What I want as a farewell should be clear: titles we can celebrate together, and moments we'll remember fondly for a long time. We're going to give our all in the coming weeks to bring the league title back to Munich and reach our coveted 'Finale Dahoam'. Let's do it together!"