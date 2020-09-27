Bayern Munich's 23-game winning streak is over after the club lost Sunday for the first time since January. The reigning Champions League and Bundesliga winners were humbled, 4-1, at Hoffenheim in a game where each team had a bunch of chances but only one was at its sharpest.

With Robert Lewandowski starting the game on the bench, Bayern lost by three goals for the first time since October 2018. The result also snapped the club's 28-match unbeaten streak.

The Bavarians had 16 shots, one less than Hoffenheim, but the clinical finishing that put eight past both Barcelona and Schalke just wasn't there. Bayern dominated possession but went down 2-0 after just 24 minutes. A Joshua Kimmich goal just before the break made it 2-1, but two late goals by Andrej Kramaric put this one away.

Both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund lost this weekend in surprising Bundesliga results.