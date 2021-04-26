Bayern Munich have agreed to terms with RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann for him to become the team's new coach, according to Bild. The 33-year-old, looked at as one of the best young coaches in the world, had requested for his club to terminate his contract so he could join Bayern, while RB Leipzig wanted over €25 million for him to switch, per Kicker. If the deal goes through, he would replace Hansi Flick less than a year after he won the Champions League title with Bayern. Flick said earlier this month that he wanted to leave the club in the summer.

Nagelsmann, younger than some of the players he coaches, got his career starter at Hoffenheim where he coached from 2016-2019. He joined RB Leipzig in 2019 and led the team to the Champions League semifinals for the first time in the club's short history. He is 53-21-16 in his career with Leipzig and looking for his first trophy of his career as a senior team coach. Nagelsmann finished third in the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year race last season.

More to come as this story develops.