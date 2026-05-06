Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain score: Live updates from Wednesday's Champions League semifinal

One place in Budapest has been determined with Arsenal booking their spot in the Champions League final, and Bayern Munich aim to join them when they host PSG at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. They'll need a strong performance, though, to overcome Paris Saint-Germain's first-leg advantage. Winning 5-4 at home, PSG will take a one-goal lead into the match and look to dictate play on their terms, even without star right back Achraf Hakimi, who will miss out due to injury. Luis Enrique's side looks to win back-to-back UCL titles, which would make them the first squad to do so since Real Madrid took three straight in 2015-18, but in order to have a chance to do so, they'll need to get past a rampant Bayern Munich attack first.
Harry Kane is leading the charge with 53 goals in all competitions so far this season, and he's led an attack that has scored 116 goals and counting. It's the fifth most goals by a club in a top-five league, and Torino's record from 1947-48 of 125 goals is well within reach. These aren't the exact records that Vincent Kompany will be worrying about on Wednesday, but if his attack can continue to do what they've done all season, they will be well within reach.
Follow along as CBS Sports has updates from the match:
Broadcast schedule
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6
TIME
HOW TO WATCH
UEFA Champions League Today pre-match
2 p.m.
CBS, Paramount+
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich
3 p.m.
CBS, Paramount+
|Beckham and Friends feat. Clint Dempsey, Cole Hauser and Fisher Stevens
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Champions League Matchday
|3 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network, YouTube
UEFA Champions League Today post-match
5 p.m.
The Champions Club
5 p.m.
Scoreline
7 p.m.
|CBS Sports Golazo Network