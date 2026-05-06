Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain score: Live updates from Wednesday's Champions League semifinal

One of Bayern or PSG will join Arsenal in Budapest for the Champions League final

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One place in Budapest has been determined with Arsenal booking their spot in the Champions League final, and Bayern Munich aim to join them when they host PSG at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.  They'll need a strong performance, though, to overcome Paris Saint-Germain's first-leg advantage. Winning 5-4 at home, PSG will take a one-goal lead into the match and look to dictate play on their terms, even without star right back Achraf Hakimi, who will miss out due to injury. Luis Enrique's side looks to win back-to-back UCL titles, which would make them the first squad to do so since Real Madrid took three straight in 2015-18, but in order to have a chance to do so, they'll need to get past a rampant Bayern Munich attack first.

Harry Kane is leading the charge with 53 goals in all competitions so far this season, and he's led an attack that has scored 116 goals and counting. It's the fifth most goals by a club in a top-five league, and Torino's record from 1947-48 of 125 goals is well within reach. These aren't the exact records that Vincent Kompany will be worrying about on Wednesday, but if his attack can continue to do what they've done all season, they will be well within reach.

Follow along as CBS Sports has updates from the match:

Broadcast schedule

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

TIME

HOW TO WATCH

UEFA Champions League Today pre-match

2 p.m.

CBS, Paramount+

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich

3 p.m.

CBS, Paramount+

Beckham and Friends feat. Clint Dempsey, Cole Hauser and Fisher Stevens3 p.m.Paramount+
Champions League Matchday3 p.m.CBS Sports Golazo NetworkYouTube

UEFA Champions League Today post-match

5 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Network

The Champions Club

5 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo NetworkYouTube

Scoreline

7 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network
Updating Live
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Bayern 0, PSG 1 (1H)

Chuck Booth
May 6, 2026, 7:02 PM
May. 06, 2026, 3:02 pm EDT
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Talk about a lucky duck

Nuno Mendes handled the ball already on a yellow card, but a free kick went PSG's way. Due to it only being a review for a booking rather than a penalty or a sending off, it isn't a moment that could go to VAR, but then Joao Neves committed another hand ball in the box that wasn't reviewed. Very strange decisions and tensions are rising as Tah has now received a yellow card.

Chuck Booth
May 6, 2026, 7:35 PM
May. 06, 2026, 3:35 pm EDT
 
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Despite the advantage, this has been pretty even

Shooters shoot as they say, PSG and Bayern have both taken three shots in the match, but Bayern's have either hit defenders or gone off target with none testing Safonov in the match. Possession and expected goals are even, but Bayern will need another special moment to reignite this game as 19 minutes is now the second longest goal drought in this two legged tie.

Chuck Booth
May 6, 2026, 7:27 PM
May. 06, 2026, 3:27 pm EDT
 
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Can Bayern come back?

In the first leg, PSG were able to score three unanswered goals before Bayern drew within a goal, and now trailing within two minutes, Vincent Kompany's men will want to get a goal sooner rather than later. PSG left back Nuno Mendes is already on a yellow card, which will feel like an advantage, but if Bayern loses track of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia one more time in the match, this could be out of sight. Tensions will rise for the longer that the German giants go without a goal. 

Chuck Booth
May 6, 2026, 7:15 PM
May. 06, 2026, 3:15 pm EDT
 
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Just a few minutes

PSG are already off the mark via Ousmane Dembele, and Bayern's deficit has now grown to two goals. Two minutes and twenty seconds are off the clock, is this about to be a scoring explosion to equal the first leg?

Chuck Booth
May 6, 2026, 7:06 PM
May. 06, 2026, 3:06 pm EDT
 
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Prediction

Despite the spectacular 5-4 win that took place last week in Paris, the home game might become a crucial factor ahead of the second leg, especially with a key player like Achraf Hakimi injured. Pick: Bayern Munich 2, PSG 1. 

Chuck Booth
May 6, 2026, 6:50 PM
May. 06, 2026, 2:50 pm EDT
 
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Is Kvaratskhelia the most fun player on the planet?

There is always time for a healthy debate around who the best forward is on the planet, who might deserve the Ballon d'Or and whether any of them is particularly clutch. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia absolutely belongs in those, but when we attempt to delineate the best on the planet, it is hard not to dive down a rabbit hole of counting stats, trophies won and big game performances. All valid, but amid that, there is one question that often goes missing: how does a footballer make you feel?

And right now, there is no one who this column more eagerly anticipates seeing in action than Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. 

Check out more of what James Benge has to say about the PSG star here:

UCL burning questions: Is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia the world's most fun player? Has Viktor Gyokeres arrived?
James Benge
UCL burning questions: Is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia the world's most fun player? Has Viktor Gyokeres arrived?
Chuck Booth
May 6, 2026, 6:30 PM
May. 06, 2026, 2:30 pm EDT
 
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It'll be hard to top the first leg but they'll try

Chuck Booth
May 6, 2026, 6:19 PM
May. 06, 2026, 2:19 pm EDT
 
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The player who will decide Bayern vs. PSG will be ...

Harry Kane --  The England captain has been one of the game's most reliable goal scorers for much of his career now, his consistency almost keeping him under the radar as he nears the end of a career-best season that could catapult him into the Ballon d'Or race if a few more bounces go his way. After a very long wait, things seem to finally be swinging Harry Kane's way and with a return to the Champions League final within reach, expect him to have a say along the way.   -- Pardeep Cattry

Luis Diaz -- It felt like PSG couldn't find a single answer for Diaz's outside-to-in runs in the first leg. With Harry Kane and Michael Olise both inclined to drop deep, having someone whose first instinct is to attack the space behind the backline promises to be critical, especially when they are as good as the Bayern No.7. -- James Benge

Michael Olise -- I think there are no doubts on who is the best player at the moment around Europe. Even in the first leg, he scored an outstanding goal that helped the side coached by Vincent Kompany to secure a result that can be overturned in the second leg in Munich. Playing in front of their fans might become a crucial factor for their road to the final in Budapest. -- Francesco Porzio

Manuel Neuer -- The more things change, the more they stay the same, and in a match where star-studded attackers, who will make their presence felt from start to finish, my eyes are on the keepers. Facing Real Madrid, Neuer was able to roll back the clock, making nine saves, and while Bayern doesn't need that kind of performance in order to win this clash with the Parsiains, just making one save that he's not expected to could be enough to make a difference. Big moments need big players, and I have faith that Bayern's attackers will do the job, but they still need assistance from the defense.   -- Chuck Booth

Chuck Booth
May 6, 2026, 6:10 PM
May. 06, 2026, 2:10 pm EDT
 
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We have lineups

It's a massive challenge for PSG midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery as he'll be asked to fill in for the injured Achraf Hakimi at right back, but the first-choice PSG midfield will also be back to balance things with Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha back in the starting XI. Alphonso Davies will also start on the bench for Bayern Munich, with Konrad Laimer starting the match, but these are strong lineups from each side for what will be an exciting game.

Bayern XI: Neuer, Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Musiala, Luis DIaz, Kane

PSG XI: Safonov, Mendes, Pacho, Marquinhos, Zaire-Emery, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Doue

Chuck Booth
May 6, 2026, 5:56 PM
May. 06, 2026, 1:56 pm EDT
 
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Possible lineups

Bayern Munich XI: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.

PSG XI: Matvey Safonov; Warren Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha; Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Chuck Booth
May 6, 2026, 5:41 PM
May. 06, 2026, 1:41 pm EDT
 
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Viewing information

  • Date: Wednesday, May 6 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Allianz Arena -- Munich
  • TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+
  • Odds: Bayern Munich -160; Draw +428; PSG +303
Chuck Booth
May 6, 2026, 5:35 PM
May. 06, 2026, 1:35 pm EDT
 
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Hello and welcome

Just a few hours until the Champions League final will be set, but no one will be rushing to that moment, considering the epic clash that is ahead between Bayern Munich and PSG. Some of the biggest stars in soccer will take the pitch in Germany, and no matter what the score is, it will be impossible to count anyone out of the match as even 90 minutes may not be enough to decide this tie.

Chuck Booth
May 6, 2026, 5:29 PM
May. 06, 2026, 1:29 pm EDT
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