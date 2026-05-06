Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain score: Live updates from Wednesday's Champions League semifinal

Harry Kane -- The England captain has been one of the game's most reliable goal scorers for much of his career now, his consistency almost keeping him under the radar as he nears the end of a career-best season that could catapult him into the Ballon d'Or race if a few more bounces go his way. After a very long wait, things seem to finally be swinging Harry Kane's way and with a return to the Champions League final within reach, expect him to have a say along the way. -- Pardeep Cattry

Luis Diaz -- It felt like PSG couldn't find a single answer for Diaz's outside-to-in runs in the first leg. With Harry Kane and Michael Olise both inclined to drop deep, having someone whose first instinct is to attack the space behind the backline promises to be critical, especially when they are as good as the Bayern No.7. -- James Benge



Michael Olise -- I think there are no doubts on who is the best player at the moment around Europe. Even in the first leg, he scored an outstanding goal that helped the side coached by Vincent Kompany to secure a result that can be overturned in the second leg in Munich. Playing in front of their fans might become a crucial factor for their road to the final in Budapest. -- Francesco Porzio

Manuel Neuer -- The more things change, the more they stay the same, and in a match where star-studded attackers, who will make their presence felt from start to finish, my eyes are on the keepers. Facing Real Madrid, Neuer was able to roll back the clock, making nine saves, and while Bayern doesn't need that kind of performance in order to win this clash with the Parsiains, just making one save that he's not expected to could be enough to make a difference. Big moments need big players, and I have faith that Bayern's attackers will do the job, but they still need assistance from the defense. -- Chuck Booth