For the sixth time in club history, Bayern Munich are the kings of Europe after winning the Champions League on Sunday by beating PSG 1-0 in the final. It was Kingsley Coman's second-half goal that lifted the Bavarian side to continental supremacy once again.
Buit how did all the players perform?
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
Bayern Munich ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Manuel Neuer
An absolutely stunning save on Neymar early. Confident as can be and made numerous key saves. A hero.
9
(DEF) Alphonso Davies
Good on set pieces defensively, but he got an early yellow card that could have been big trouble. In the end, he did enough.
6
(DEF) David Alaba
Mostly good, but his blunder should have led to a PSG goal in the first half when he gifted the ball to Mbappe. Got lucky.
7
(DEF) Jerome Boateng
Pretty strong early on with some decent stops but had to leave 25 minutes in due to injury.
6
(DEF) Joshua Kimmich
So, so good. He is so versatile and does everything well. Was a leader at the back to keep the backline organized and had a great assist to Coman.
9
(MID) Thiago
Never really got into the game. Played deep and passed a bunch with the centerbacks. Didn't make any big mistakes.
6
(MID) Leon Goretzka
Strong defensive positioning throughout. Really helpful in defense and quality passing in attack.
6
(MID) Thomas Muller
Didn't blow anyone away with magical moments, but he was quietly close to perfection. His one-touch pass to Kimmich helped set up Coman's goal. Fantastic.
9
(FWD) Serge Gnabry
Pressured very well and helped set up the goal with a fine ball to Muller. Taken off in the second half.
7
(FWD) Kingsley Coman
Dangerous and cheeky down the left, and he scored a brilliant opener with his head before being taken off. Did his job against his former club and against the city in which he was born.
8
(FWD) Robert Lewandowski
Hit the post with his first chance and threatened more. Held the ball up late, and his presence helped Coman get free on the goal.
6
(SUB 1) Niklas Sule
Came on for the injured Boateng and held his own despite a lack of pace. Very good positioning.
7
(SUB 2) Ivan Perisic
A surprise to not be in the starting XI, Perisic had a good 22-minute shift in which he contributed more defensively.
6
(SUB 3) Philippe Coutinho
Played just over 20 minutes and was fairly effective. Nearly surprised on a really long free kick.
7
|(SUB 4) Corentin Tolisso
|A late time-wasting substitute.
|N/A
(Coach) Hansi Flick
He's earned a massive contract extension for bringing the fun back into this Bayern side. A club legend after an unbelievable season. Questioned for starting Coman. Who is questioning that now?
9
PSG ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Ratings
(GK) Keylor Navas
Fortunate the right post bailed him out in first half, but he did come up big on a few occasions. Couldn't do much on the goal.
7
(DEF) Juan Bernat
Sharp early against his former club. Lots of energy and dealt with the pressure well.
7
(DEF) Presnel Kimpembe
Tried to do a bit much at times but his awareness was fantastic. Handled his assignments well except on the goal, leaving players unmarked.
7
(DEF) Thiago Silva
Caught out of position on the goal a bit when he reacted to Muller's touch atop the box. Not really at fault, but a tough way to finish out his PSG career. Good otherwise.
6
(DEF) Thilo Kehrer
Gave Davies some trouble down the right but nearly conceded a penalty late in the first half. Unfortunate on Coman's goal as he got sucked in due to the poor positioning of the centerbacks.
5
(MID) Ander Herrera
Some sneaky, creative passes. Gave his club two golden opportunities that they blew.
7
(MID) Marquinhos
Shaky early but improved. Outstanding defensively on set pieces. Nearly scored an equalizer in the second half.
7
(MID) Leandro Paredes
Super sharp with the ball for the most part. Taken off in the second half for Marco Verratti.
6
(FWD) Neymar
Had a golden chance early but was denied by Neuer. Other than that, had very little impact on the game. Bayern's defense was ready.
5
(FWD) Kylian Mbappe
Had a few really nice looks early but couldn't create much danger. Missed the best chance of the first half and just blew it. It's going to be hard to night's sleep for a while.
4
(FWD) Angel Di Maria
Wasteful on a great chance in the box after a pass from Herrera by blasting it over the goal. He played a couple really quality passes into dangerous spots.
6
(SUB 1) Marco Verratti
Came on to boost the midfield but never got a chance. Frustrating showing with so many fouls that slowed down chances of creating.
6
(SUB 2) Julian Draxler
Came on for Ander Herrera to bring some more speed and attacking intent yet did nothing in limited minutes.
|5
|(SUB 3) Layvin Kurzawa
|Came on as a much-needed defensive sub. A bit sloppy in conceding free kicks.
|5
|(SUB 4) Eric Choupo-Moting
|Played 10 minutes and had a great chance to level but completely missed the ball. Would Mauro Icardi had finished it?
|4
(Coach) Thomas Tuchel
His team didn't handle the pressure well, especially early. But the chances were there to win this match. He'll be proud, but Neymar and Mbappe didn't deliver when they needed it most.
6