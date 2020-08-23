Watch Now: Champions League Final Highlights: PSG vs. Bayern Munich ( 5:06 )

For the sixth time in club history, Bayern Munich are the kings of Europe after winning the Champions League on Sunday by beating PSG 1-0 in the final. It was Kingsley Coman's second-half goal that lifted the Bavarian side to continental supremacy once again.

Buit how did all the players perform?

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Bayern Munich ratings

Name How did they do? Rating (GK) Manuel Neuer An absolutely stunning save on Neymar early. Confident as can be and made numerous key saves. A hero. 9 (DEF) Alphonso Davies Good on set pieces defensively, but he got an early yellow card that could have been big trouble. In the end, he did enough. 6 (DEF) David Alaba Mostly good, but his blunder should have led to a PSG goal in the first half when he gifted the ball to Mbappe. Got lucky. 7 (DEF) Jerome Boateng Pretty strong early on with some decent stops but had to leave 25 minutes in due to injury. 6 (DEF) Joshua Kimmich So, so good. He is so versatile and does everything well. Was a leader at the back to keep the backline organized and had a great assist to Coman. 9 (MID) Thiago Never really got into the game. Played deep and passed a bunch with the centerbacks. Didn't make any big mistakes. 6 (MID) Leon Goretzka Strong defensive positioning throughout. Really helpful in defense and quality passing in attack. 6 (MID) Thomas Muller Didn't blow anyone away with magical moments, but he was quietly close to perfection. His one-touch pass to Kimmich helped set up Coman's goal. Fantastic. 9 (FWD) Serge Gnabry Pressured very well and helped set up the goal with a fine ball to Muller. Taken off in the second half. 7 (FWD) Kingsley Coman Dangerous and cheeky down the left, and he scored a brilliant opener with his head before being taken off. Did his job against his former club and against the city in which he was born. 8 (FWD) Robert Lewandowski Hit the post with his first chance and threatened more. Held the ball up late, and his presence helped Coman get free on the goal. 6 (SUB 1) Niklas Sule Came on for the injured Boateng and held his own despite a lack of pace. Very good positioning. 7 (SUB 2) Ivan Perisic A surprise to not be in the starting XI, Perisic had a good 22-minute shift in which he contributed more defensively. 6 (SUB 3) Philippe Coutinho Played just over 20 minutes and was fairly effective. Nearly surprised on a really long free kick. 7 (SUB 4) Corentin Tolisso A late time-wasting substitute. N/A (Coach) Hansi Flick He's earned a massive contract extension for bringing the fun back into this Bayern side. A club legend after an unbelievable season. Questioned for starting Coman. Who is questioning that now? 9

PSG ratings