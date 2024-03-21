Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all "working on" the possible appointment of Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness has claimed.

Alonso is close to securing what would be the first Bundesliga title in Leverkusen's history having led the club to a 10-point lead over Bayern Munich with eight games to go. The former Spain international could add yet more silverware to a club notorious for their near misses; Die Werkself are in the semifinals of the DFB Pokal and are among the favorites to win the Europa League.

Alonso has long been viewed as a leading contender to take the Bayern job, which will become vacant at the end of the season when Thomas Tuchel departs, however, Hoeness is the first figure at the club to publicly confirm that his colleagues are working to bring the Spaniard back to Munich, seven years after he retired at the Allianz Arena. Liverpool will also be looking for a manager with Jurgen Klopp having confirmed in January that he would be leaving this summer following a near nine-year tenure. Alonso has history with them from his playing career, as he does Madrid, who recently extended Carlo Ancelotti's contract until 2026.

"Clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid, Leverkusen and FC Bayern are working on it," Hoeness told Ran Sport. "He's proven that he can be a coach for the big time. There are hardly any coaches who come into question who are currently free, who don't have a job or who are on sabbatical.

"It's not so easy to tell them that FC Bayern is the measure of all things."

Alonso is contracted with Leverkusen until 2026 though club officials would not stand in his way if he chose to move on to any of his other suitors. The Spaniard told CBS Sports in November, "I will take my own decisions when I feel it is the right moment for whatever. So that's going to happen for sure."