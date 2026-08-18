For the second time in four days, Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala had to be removed from a friendly for Bayern Munich due to collapsing on the pitch, and he has since revealed the medical diagnosis that caused it. In the 66th minute of a friendly versus Heidenheim on Tuesday, which the Bavarians won 4-2, Musiala went down off the ball after playing five minutes and was able to walk off the pitch under his own power. This comes after he also fainted from the heat during a friendly against RB Leipzig on Saturday, but with that match having milder temperatures and medical tests revealing no additional risk, manager Vincent Kompany still opted to play his attacking midfielder during the match.

Following the match, Musiala revealed that he is doing well while saying that he is currently dealing with seizures caused by a neurological dysfunction. He addressed it in the following statement:

First things first — I'm doing well! I am incredibly grateful for your messages and your support! I understand that many of you are worried. I want to put those worries to rest today and explain the situation: I have been diagnosed with brief, temporary — but treatable —absence seizures caused by a neurological dysfunction. These can lead to the kind of moments that occurred recently, such as during the match against Leipzig or now in Heidenheim. I know they might look scary at first glance, but for me, they are currently just part of my everyday life. I am receiving excellent medical care for this and remain very optimistic. FC Bayern and my personal support network are right by my side, helping me through this. Importantly, there is no further health risk involved. In close consultation and regular contact with the experts, it was my personal wish to face this challenge head-on. With the medical clearance of the neurologists, I want to continue doing what helps my recovery the most: simply living my daily life and pursuing my passion for playing football. I have taken full responsibility for this decision. Overall, I feel very positive and am on the right track. What helps me most on this journey is continuing to chase victories and titles with my team and with your amazing support. I hope this helps you understand my situation better. At the same time, I ask for your understanding regarding my wish to keep the details of this matter private—sharing them only with my closest circle, the club, and the medical experts. Thank you very much,

J

Already dealing with injury concerns following a fractured fibula in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and an ankle injury during the 2026 season that also caused him to miss time, this is the latest medical incident for the 23-year-old. Absence seizures are something that can lead to brief losses of awareness or complete stops in activity, like Musiala's collapse, generally lasting seconds. There is medication that can be taken for prevention, but it could be something that becomes part of the German's life moving forward.

One of the most talented young German attackers and someone whom Kompany will need in order to win the Champions League, these spells will be something to watch as Bayern look to kick off their season in the DFL Supercup versus Borussia Dortmund on Saturday before the Bundesliga makes a full return on Aug. 28 with them hosting Stuttgart.