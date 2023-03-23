Time waits for no one in soccer, especially at Bayern Munich where manager Julian Nagelsmann has been sacked despite having led the team to the last eight of the Champions League, according to CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. Nagelsmann will be replaced by former Chelsea manger Thomas Tuchel, per Romano, as Bayern want to improve their league standing while also aiming to compete for a Champions League title.

The 35-year-old Nagelsmann had only been at Bayern Munich since 2021 after signing a pre-contract agreement from RB Leipzig but a loss to Bayer Leverkusen before the international break was the final straw. Bayern are currently one point behind their rivals Borussia Dortmund and coincidently enough, Tuchel's first match will be against that same Dortmund side that he used to manage.

Bayern have struggled with injuries this season but with seven draws and three losses in league play, results haven't been good enough for Nagelsmann to hang on with a proven winner like Tuchel around. While Tuchel was let go by Chelsea, given the team's results without him, it's clear that his impact on their performances was large and he has a Champions League title to show for it. Now with an international break to prepare for a big match, Tuchel is back in the pressure cooker as Bayern are now on their fifth manager in five years so results are expected immediately.