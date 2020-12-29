Bayern come into January leading the Bundesliga and having topped their Champions League group so it would be harsh to have expected more from the German giants. Hansi Flick's men are also still in DFB Pokal contention so things are going as smoothly as could be hoped in such challenging circumstances. Aside from a few inevitable injuries and dips in form that owed mainly to hectic scheduling, Bayern will be happy to be leading the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig before the resumption of domestic action.

Fabrizio Romano's take on Bayern

Bayern are thinking ahead for the future. No big signings are expected in January but there are a number of young players being followed with the next few years in mind. Inter Milan-owned Lucien Agoume, who is currently on loan with Spezia in Serie A, is one such case. The other priority at Allianz Arena will be contract renewals. Leon Goretzka is the closest to a new deal right now and Bayern are expected to offer him a five-year extension.

Players Bayern should target

With Joshua Kimmich back in action and Kingsley Coman not a long-term injury worry, Bayern do not have any gaping holes in their squad because of their impressive strength and depth. The European champions could take the opportunity to try to land an additional piece of their long-term future plans but players of that ability and potential are rarely available mid-season. It could be a question of opportunity for Bayern as they focus on further preparing their already immaculate house.

Player most likely to go

The most obvious candidate for a January move is Alexander Nubel. The goalkeeper, who followed the path trodden by Manuel Neuer from Schalke 04 to Munich, is yet to start a Bundesliga match and has started once on the Pokal and once in the Champions League. The 24-year-old left Veltins-Arena after two seasons of regular football so must be growing impatient. Perhaps a loan move for Nubel could materialize but that will require Bayern to find a willing backup to Neuer.

Bayern transfer prediction

No major incoming moves but perhaps one or two contract extensions with any minor outgoings likely to be contingent on how much cover Bayern feel they have in that position.