Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream info, TV channel, start time: How to watch on TV, stream online
It's No. 1 vs. No. 3 in the Bundesliga
Bayern Munich's march towards the Bundesliga title continues on Saturday when it welcomes rival Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker. Bayern enters the match in first place in the league with a 17-point gap over second-place Schalke, while Dortmund is third with 48 points.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
TV: FOX and FOX Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
This one isn't close, as Bayern runs wild on Dortmund with Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat trick. Bayern 3, Dortmund 0.
