Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream info, TV channel, start time: How to watch on TV, stream online

It's No. 1 vs. No. 3 in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich's march towards the Bundesliga title continues on Saturday when it welcomes rival Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker. Bayern enters the match in first place in the league with a 17-point gap over second-place Schalke, while Dortmund is third with 48 points.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
TV: FOX and FOX Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

This one isn't close, as Bayern runs wild on Dortmund with Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat trick. Bayern 3, Dortmund 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES