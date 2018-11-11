Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund score: Reus, Alcacer secure comeback victory in Der Klassiker

Borussia Dortmund had a chance on Saturday to prove that its hot start to the season wasn't a fluke. Consider it proven. In Der Klassiker, Dortmund came from behind twice to beat rival Bayern Munich 3-2 at home. In a wild match with a second half that featured four of the game's five goals, Dortmund managed to extend its lead atop the Bundesliga table in fantastic fashion.

Here's how it went down and what to know:

Fast start for the visitors

Bayern star striker Robert Lewandowski, who used to play for Dortmund, scored both of his team's goals, including the opener 26 minutes in. That sent a real negative and quiet vibe around the stadium as once against Dortmund was punished by its former star.

Then after his friend and current Dortmund star Marco Reus scored the equalizer from a penalty 49 minutes in, Lewandowski gave his team the lead again just three minutes later with this goal:

The amazing comeback

But then Dortmund caught fire. Reus scored again in the 67th minute on a lovely strike before the counter attack created the winning goal from super sub Paco Alcacer 73 minutes in. Here's Reus' effort:

REUS TIES THE GAME FOR DORTMUND!!! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/QQNYppvn5f — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 10, 2018

And here's the winner:

ALCÁCER PUTS DORTMUND AHEAD!



What a counter attack by Dortmund 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BU5QMplxpr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 10, 2018





It's a massive result for the home team, who in years past haven't really felt like contenders. But with the hot start to the season both domestically and in the Champions League, this team feels different. The win keeps Dortmund in first with a seven-point lead over third-place Bayern.

Breaking down the numbers

Dortmund had five shots on target to Bayern's three.

Bayern went on the counter numerous times but timing was off. The club had five offsides calls against it.

Zero minutes played by American star Christian Pulisic. He was an unused substitute in this one.

What's next?

The international break is next, and these teams will next play on the weekend of the 24th. Bayern plays Fortuna at Dortmund takes on Mainz.