Bayern Munich vs. AEK Athens live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League online

The German giants are looking to get three points and move a step closer to the next round

Bayern Munich aims to bounce back from a draw against Ajax by getting a win at AEK Athens on Tuesday in the Champions League. The squads meet on the third matchday in Greece with Bayern sitting on four points while AEK has zero.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Bayern vs. AEK Athens in the USA

When: Tuesday at 12:55 p.m. ET
TV: TNT (English) and UniMas (Spanish)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Bayern goes on the road and has very little trouble at all to finish the day in first place in the group with all three points. Expect Robert Lewandowski to score. Bayern 3, AEK 0.

