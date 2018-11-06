Bayern Munich vs. AEK Athens: Prediction, Champions League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Group E play continues in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday when Bayern Munich hosts AEK Athens for their fourth game. The two played during the last matchday, with Bayern earning a 2-0 victory on the road with goals from Javi Martinez and Robert Lewandowski.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Bayern vs. AEK Athens

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 7.



: Wednesday, Nov. 7. Time : 3 p.m.



: 3 p.m. Location : Munich, Germany



: Munich, Germany TV channel : None



: None Streaming: Univision Deportes and B/R Live

Univision Deportes and B/R Live Odds: N/A

Storylines

Bayern: Bayern is undefeated in the group and will likely all but lock up a spot in the next round with three points. Even a draw wouldn't be the end of the world, but this team expects to take all three points.

AEK Athens: This team has zero points after three games and just two goals scored. Little chance of even contending for third place if they don't win here. They have to get something out of this.

Bayern Munich vs. AEK Athens prediction

Bayern beat AEK last time out and does it again here, creating some positive vibes ahead of the clash with Dortmund this weekend.

Pick: Bayern Munich