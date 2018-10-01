Bayern Munich vs. Ajax live stream info: How to watch Champions League, stream online
Bayern is expected to make it six points from six
Bayern Munich, the heavy favorite of Group E, will look to go top of the group on Tuesday in the Champions League when it hosts Dutch giants Ajax for their second match. Both teams were victorious by multiple goals in their opener.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Ajax in the USA
When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: Univision Deportes and B/R Live
Follow: CBS Sports App
Bayern Munich vs. Ajax prediction
After losing to Hertha Berlin on Friday in Bundesliga play, Bayern will be eager to regain their scoring touch and winning ways. They do it here and powerfully. Bayern 4, Ajax 0.
