Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The Germans open up with a favorable match
Bayern Munich hosts Anderlecht on Tuesday to kick off the Champions League group stage.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Bayern scores early and often to take all three points at home. Bayern 6, Anderlecht 0.
