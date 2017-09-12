Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Bayern Munich hosts Anderlecht on Tuesday to kick off the Champions League group stage.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Prediction

Bayern scores early and often to take all three points at home. Bayern 6, Anderlecht 0.