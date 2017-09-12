Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Germans open up with a favorable match

Bayern Munich hosts Anderlecht on Tuesday to kick off the Champions League group stage. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Bayern scores early and often to take all three points at home. Bayern 6, Anderlecht 0. 

