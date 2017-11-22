Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
Bayern is through and may play some back-ups
Bayern Munich already clinched a spot in the Champions League knockout stage, but it has its eyes on winning Group F. The Germans are three points behind PSG and taek on Anderlecht on Wednesday.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Soccer Plus (Multicast)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Bayern plays a bunch of bench players but still gets three points. Bayern 3, Anderlecht 0.
