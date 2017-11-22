Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Bayern is through and may play some back-ups

Bayern Munich already clinched a spot in the Champions League knockout stage, but it has its eyes on winning Group F. The Germans are three points behind PSG and taek on Anderlecht on Wednesday.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Soccer Plus (Multicast)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Bayern plays a bunch of bench players but still gets three points. Bayern 3, Anderlecht 0. 

