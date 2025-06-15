As the Club World Cup continues, Bayern Munich will face amateur side Auckland City FC on Sunday. There may not be a bigger gap that will happen in the entire CWC than the German Champions facing the OFC champions. Auckland City FC are no strangers to this competition, but with players needing to take time off from their day jobs to even be here, it will be quite a challenge to face a team like Bayern Munich out of the gate.

Harry Kane was one of the highest scorers in Europe, and his annual salary of 25 million euros is more than five times the entire salary of the Auckland squad. The Royal Blues are realistic about their chances, but that doesn't mean that they won't come into this match ready to play and give their all while representing New Zealand.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Player to watch

Jonathan Tah, Bayern Munich: Joining from Bayer Leverkusen, Tah will have a massive job in this upcoming season to steady a Bayern defense that was their weak spot last season. A tournament like the Club World Cup is a good time for Tah to get to familiarize himself with the rest of the team so that he can hit the ground running when the Bundesliga season starts. It all begins with keeping clean sheets in the Club World Cup, a tournament that Bayern will expect to win. All eyes will be on their attackers during the clash, but if Bayern's defense gets settled this summer, look out.

Storyline to watch

Thomas Muller's last ride: This will be the end of an era for Bayern Munich as Thomas Muller's 25-year career with the club comes to an end. There would be no better way to send him off than with a Club World Cup title. Muller has appeared in 751 matches for Bayern while also winning 34 trophies. There's a chance to finish things out with 35, and they have as good of a chance as any to do it.

Prediction

Auckland City FC have the most Club World Cup appearances of any team with 11, and while they may have had three victories in their 17 matches played so far, coming out of facing Bayern with a win will be a tall task. Kane will look for another Golden Boot after leading the Bundesliga with 26 goals and get off to a strong start with a hat trick in his opening Club World Cup match. Pick: Bayern Munich 4, Auckland City FC 0

