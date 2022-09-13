Looking atop the Bundesliga, something is a little different than normal. Jordan Pefok and Union Berlin are atop the table instead of Bayern Munich who have won the league in ten straight years. Moving on from Robert Lewandowski seemed easy to begin the year but mistakes are catching up to the German giants as they've drawn three straight league matches with a Champions League victory over Inter Milan in between.

It's been an odd season for Bayern. The team won their first three matches with no issue scoring more than six goals in two of those three matches. But then a Yann Sommer 19 save performance led Borussia Monchengladbach to an unlikely draw, leading to a line of mistakes for Bayern Munich. A set play mistake saw the team draw against Union Berlin while a penalty conceded in stoppage time saw VfB Stuttgart also draw a wild match.

Despite the less than stellar results, it's important to note that Bayern Munich are only two points off the top of the table while also scoring the most goals in the league with 19 and allowing the second fewest goals with five. This is a team that should still be the favorite to win the league under Julian Nagelsmann but when winning the league is expected and a season with fewer than two trophies is a disappointment, it also seems true that something needs to change.

Looking at Bayern's matches, they've taken more than 20 shots in six of seven matches putting double digit shots on target in four of those seven matches. Nagelsmann's side has even produced an xG of more than 2 in six of seven matches. It all comes to the conclusion that this team is good. Even defensively, Stuttgart is the only team to produce an xG of more than one against Bayern and they needed a penalty to do it.

It's a run that can be chalked up to variance and small sample sizes but moving on from Robert Lewandowski at striker is easier said than done. In the past, Bayern were able to look for a focal point that was a constant source of 30 goals for the team. Output and consistency like that doesn't grow on trees and while Sadio Mane is a great player, he's a very different player than Lewandowski. Mane has three goals between Bundesliga and Champions League play while taking on an extremely mobile role as the center forward.

To succeed with Mane in his role, there needs to be a clear understanding between the attackers to find each other in space. That only comes with time but while waiting for things to click, Bayern need to figure out who their secondary options are. Leroy Sane stepped up against Inter Milan scoring a goal and forcing an own goal but Thomas Muller is key to making the mobile attack work.

If he's able to run the show while Sane, Mane, and Jamal Musiala all pop up in different areas, this blip could be a thing of the past for Bayern. But if the struggles continue and Barcelona wins big at the Allianz Arena, the weight of expectations could make Bayern make a move to replace Nagelsmann. Thomas Tuchel becoming a free agent has put additional pressure on each top manager around the world while Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane are also available as top options. It's up to Nagelsmann to right the ship and prove that things are fine but if he can't, the line is growing of those who will fancy their chances to right it.

