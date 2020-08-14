Bayern Munich got off to a fantastic start against Barcelona on Friday in their highly anticipated Champions League quarterfinal, taking the lead just four minutes in and netting an astounding four goals in the first 31 minutes. On the opener, Bayern got forward quickly, and the play ended with a give and go between Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski.

Barca equalized soon after, but only because a different Bayern player found the back of the wrong net. An own goal by David Alaba leveled the score in the seventh minute, as the Austrian defender sent a cross from Jordi Alba past his own goalkeeper.

The mistake quickly became an afterthought, though. Bayern scored three times in the span of 10 minutes to open up a three-goal lead and put one foot in the Champions League semifinals.

Ivan Perisic scored in the 21st minute before goals from Serge Gnabry in the 26th minute and Muller yet again in the 31st. Here's a breakdown and highlight of each score.

Muller's opener

Muller finished into the left side of the goal for the opener as the the favored Bundesliga side took the lead. It looks like he didn't struck the ball all that well, but hey, it found its way in. It was a lovely bit of build up by the German side and one that put Barcelona behind the eight ball early.

A wild own goal

The lead didn't last long, though with this wild own goal. Alaba's "shot" was arguably the hardest to save of any Bayern took in the first half.

Perisic's rifle

Twenty-one minutes in, Barca took the lead back with Ivan Perisic rifling home a shot from a narrow angle.

Gnabry scores beauty

Then, six minutes later, Bayern took a commanding 3-1 lead when Leon Goretzka brilliantly played Gnabry over the top, leaving Barca's defense stunned.

Muller scores again to cap amazing run

It was Muller who added his second goal of the game to make it 4-1 and put Barca at a heavy disadvantage.

And to think Robert Lewandowski hasn't even scored yet...

