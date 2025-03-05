The UEFA Champions League resumes this week with the Round of 16 showdown between the top two teams in the Bundesliga table this year. Bayern Munich, with Harry Kane and currently sitting atop the Bundesliga table, will host Bayer Leverkusen, the defending Bundesliga champions, in the first of two legs on Wednesday on Paramount+. Both teams haven't lost a match in more than 40 days with Bayern Munich's last loss coming on Jan. 22 and Leverkusen's most recent defeat on Jan. 21. Leverkusen made it straight into the Round of 16, while Bayern defeated Celtic in the knockout phase playoffs. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Allianz Arena is set for 3 p.m. ET from Munich, Germany. Bayern are the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen odds, with Leverkusen as the +390 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen date: Wednesday, March 5

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen time: 3 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

Champions League picks for Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Eimer is backing Leverkusen draw no bet for a +200 payout (risk $100 to win $200). This bet wins if Leverkusen wins the match and if it ends in a draw, you get refunded your wager and don't lose the bet. Leverkusen hasn't lost any of their last six matches against Bayern with three wins and three draws over that span. Eimer expects Leverkusen to carry over what's worked in those matches to Wednesday to play tough in this clash of top Bundesliga clubs.

Leverkusen have the No. 2 goal scorer in the Bundesliga in Patrik Schick with 16 goals. He only trails Kane (21 goals), but Leverkusen have held the elite Englishman without a goal over their three matchups this season. Bayern have only scored once over those three matches and the two squads most recently played a 0-0 draw on Feb. 15. Leverkusen haven't lost any of their past eight matches, and Eimer sees value in that streak to continue on Wednesday. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Where to bet on UEFA Champions League matches

