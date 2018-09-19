Bayern Munich vs. Benfica live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The German giants are the favorites on the road
Bayern Munich begins its Champions League campaign on Wednesday as it visits Benfica in Matchday 1. Bayern enters the competition as one of the favorites to win the competition (and No. 1 in our Power Rankings), eyeing a fast start to create positive vibes, much like it has already accomplished in the Bundesliga.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Benfica vs. Bayern Munich in the USA
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: Univision Deportes and B/R Live
Follow: CBS Sports App
Benfica vs. Bayern Munich prediction
Bayern is so much more talented and in much better form. Expect the team to go on the road and score a big victory to kick off the competition. Bayern 3, Benfica 0.
