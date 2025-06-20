Matchday two could determine who wins Group C as Bayern Munich can advance to the round of 16 with a victory. After scoring 10 goals on Auckland City FC in their opening match, Bayern are a team that no one wants to face and the addition of Jonathan Tah to the defense could bring a balance that the team needs to push for honors in the upcoming season. After crashing out of the Champions League to Inter, Bayern are a team that needs a strong Club World Cup, but they have a tough task on their hands facing Boca Juniors.

Entering Friday, South American teams have yet to lose a match in this tournament and Boca will be disappointed to have dropped points to Benfica in their opening match. This is a chance to make up for that but they'll need to come out of the gates quickly against a tough Bayern side.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors, odds

Date : Friday, June 20 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Friday, June 20 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami, Florida TV: TBS | Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

TBS | Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Bayern Munich -345; Draw +430; Boca Juniors +950

Last meeting

This will be the first official meeting between the two teams.

Predicted lineups

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Raphael Guerreiro, Josip Stanisic, Jonathan Tah, Sacha Boey, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Mochael Olise, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Harry Kane

Boca Juniors: Agustin Marchesin, Luis Advincula, Marcos Rojo, Ayrton Costa, Laurtaro Blanco, Tomas Belmonte, Rodrigo Andres Battaglia, Kevin Zenon, Alan Velasco, Carlos Palacios, Miguel Merentiel

Player to watch

Harry Kane, Bayern Munich: Kane may not have found the back of the net despite Bayern scoring 10 goals in their opening match, but that doesn't mean that he won't be out for goals in this clash. Bayern do have a balanced attack, but the after winning the Golden Boot for his Bundesliga exploits, Kane will want to open his CWC account.

Storyline to watch

Can the Boca fans engineer an upset: Boca come with quite a wave of support as their fans are taking over every stadium that they play in. From selling cars to afford the trip to sneaking away from responsibilities, fans bleed blue and yellow. It will be a pro Boca crowd in Miami, and Bayern will have to contest with that for the entire match which is something that could make a difference in this clash.

Prediction

Bayern will take care of business with a strong victory to move to the knockouts. With Harry Kane getting a brace, they'll be able to withstand Boca pressure to claim another shutout. Pick: Bayern Munich 3, Boca Juniors 0

